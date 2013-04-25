Mary Green Declared the Queen of Satin

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Mary Green makes satin come alive in her lingerie collection. This, all American entrepreneur whose passion for business sustenance helped her launch her brand has come up with her spring collections that feature extraordinary designs in a wallet friendly price range. Mary Green and her new collections are available with Pampered Passions, a leading lingerie destination for customers in and out of the US.



Mary is the designer and the face of the brand herself. She has been actively involved with attending to customer needs and incorporating customer recommended designs into her collections. No one can do what Mary can do with satin and this is apparent in her latest collection.



Satin is used in the design and execution of lingerie but, none quite even match to what Mary Green has to deliver because the traditional wear focusses too much on style and compromises comfort. It is a well-known fact that satin is not easy on the skin and therefore not preferred to regular lingerie as far as functionality and durability goes. But, all these apprehensions have been put to rest in the latest Mary Green collections available at Pampered Passions.



Pampered Passions as a brand rates comfort high up in the order and therefore, incorporates this belief into collaborating with brands that don’t compromise on comfort and, keep up with the fashion meter on the side. The latest Mary Green collection which is now available for purchase on the website features versatile satin pieces. There are regular chemises, chemises with bras, gowns etc.



One look that has stood the test of time and is considered even today the hottest looks in intimate wear around the world is the kimono and Mary has captured this essence in her collection. Customers can go through a wide variety of satin kimonos with floral prints and lace accents. Some new pieces from the Mary Green collection also feature retro style gowns and dresses. There are sleep wear pieces and accessories too available as part of the collection.



Mary has a very quirky yet sensual take on lingerie and this can been seen in the latest Mary Green collection. To know more and make a purchase log onto http://www.pamperedpassions.com/lingerie-brands/mary-green



