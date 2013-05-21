Mary Stafford Varnado, Christian Writer and Bible Teacher, Releases Her New Book Hasten, O King, Published by WestBow Press, January, 2013

Walker, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Her new website features excerpts from Mary’s new book as well as various aspects of ministry which the author is involved in whereby the redeeming love of Christ is shared both at home and among other cultures around the world.



Ms. Stafford says “the purpose of my new website provides an opportunity for growth in the study of God’s Word”. In addition, special attention is given to ways of extending the message of Jesus Christ in North India where fewer than 2% n are Christians. With the assistance of many churches in the United States, the India Ministry which began many years ago with three pioneer missionaries, has now grown to approximately 130 churches, several childrens homes and one Bible Training College.



Stafford says “the purpose of her writings is to share with others, the transforming power of Jesus Christ in a human life and to experience His care, love and provision for mankind”. Through shared experiences readers will be encouraged and given renewed courage and hope in spite of adversity.



Take advantage of the opportunity to visit this website and get to know more about Mary and the ministry God has given to her that has impacted many lives. The website also provides an opportunity for question/answer dialogue.



Daily devotionals are short and easy to read---a good way to begin a new day. We invite you to visit our new website and click on “Light for Today.”



