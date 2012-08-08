Maryland Business Community to Support AMSN's Manufacturing Movement

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Baltimore, Maryland – Before Maryland declared independence in 1776, it was a British colony since 1632 when at first it did not favor breaking away from Great Britain. Today, the business community in the 'Old Line State' is not waiting to show their support for what is quickly becoming a popular and rapidly spreading grassroots movement within the manufacturing community created by the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) and its 1,000+ strong group of precision machining companies and other custom manufacturers at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-machining-companies



According to Timothy Kingston, spokesman for MFGpartners.net, the new industrial revolution was formed to further support the manufacturing movement founded by ILG (Industrial Leaders Group) in effort to help bring work to American manufacturers and create quality jobs across the country. Kingston said Maryland companies all over the state are showing their support for the movement and are using AMSN to find quality-approved manufacturers of CNC machined parts at http://www.mfgpartners.net/cnc-machined-parts serving Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Hagerstown, Annapolis, College Park, Rockville, Salisbury, Cumberland and other cities and towns all over the Old Line State.



“Maryland has been historical to the United States ever since Annapolis briefly served as the capital of the young United States of American from 1783 to 1784, and today the state continues to play an important role economically and socially, said Kingston. He added, “The American Machine Shops Network and its team of CNC machining companies at http://www.mfgpartners.net/cnc-machining-companies are very much pleased to gain the support of so many businesses, trade organizations, professional associations, entrepreneurs, CEO's, company presidents and pro-business individuals throughout Maryland's working class as part of the all new industrial revolution of the United States.



Maryland companies in need of made-to-order machined products can submit an RFQ to U.S. manufacturers at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



