Maryland Carpet Repair and Cleaning Earns Distinction as a Carpet and Rug Institute Seal of Approval Service Provider

The CRI Seal of Approval program tests and certifies superior performing carpet cleaning solutions, vacuums, deep cleaning extractors and deep cleaning systems. Companies certified as Seal of Approval Service Providers agree to use only Seal of Approval products and equipment and comply with a customer-focused “code of conduct.”



"Customers can feel confident about doing business with companies that have earned the Seal of Approval,” said Werner Braun, CRI president. “CRI is proud to recognize cleaning firms that use superior products and recognize the need for quality service.”



Braun noted that independent testing has shown that not all carpet cleaning products clean equally well and that some even harm carpet fibers or result in faster resoiling of cleaned areas.



"The Seal of Approval Service Provider status is a signal to our customers that we care to use only the best cleaning products. Matching the right cleaning method with the right product helps retain the life and beauty of a carpet," said Umar Kareem, Owner.



Maryland Carpet Repair and Cleaning is a Certified Firm with the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, Restoration and Cleaning Certification (IICRC). They hold certifications in Carpet Repair and Reinstallation, Water Damage Restoration, and Carpet Cleaning.



The Seal of Approval Service Provider code of conduct requires certified service providers to uphold a high standard of accountability, responsibility and customer-oriented service. It also has provisions for carpet manufacturers and product manufacturers that include honoring warranties and providing product usage and cleaning and maintenance information for consumers.



CRI recommends that consumers have their carpets professionally deep cleaned every one to two years, depending on foot traffic. Additionally, some major carpet manufactures have specified use of Seal of Approval cleaning products in their warranties.



About Maryland Carpet Repair and Cleaning

Maryland Carpet Repair and Cleaning is a locally owned carpet repair and cleaning company. They specialize in the latest, safest, most innovative carpet repair and cleaning procedures. Maryland Carpet Repair and Cleaning also offers upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, mattress cleaning, “green” cleaning, and carpet stretching. Contact Maryland Carpet Repair and Cleaning to learn about their services and for a free telephone estimate.



About the Carpet and Rug Institute

The CRI is the leading industry source for science-based information and insight on how carpet and rugs create a better environment—for living, working, learning and healing. The Institute’s mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing facts that help people make informed choices. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental responsibility for the long term. CRI does this for its industry, yet it strives to be a model corporate citizen for all industries. Learn more

at carpet-rug.org.



