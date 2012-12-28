Maryland Electrician Snapper Electric Wins the Angie's List 2012 Super Service Award

Joppa, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- The Super Service Award is the highest honor given annually to companies by Angie's List, and it goes only to those who have achieved and maintained a superior service rating on Angie's List throughout the past year.



Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List said, “Less than 5% of companies meet the eligibility requirements of a superior service rating. Super Service Award eligibility is based on the following strict criteria:



1) Obtain a minimum number of reviews for a full 12 months.

2) Maintain an “A” Rating

3) Must be in good standing with Angie's List”



“Though I take great pride in all my work and love the relationship I maintain with my customers throughout the year, I never considered myself an industry leader, however when I was presented with the Angie’s List award and learned less than 5% of thousands of businesses earn the prestigious Super Service Award, it was a humbling honor. It is also nice to see my focus on excellence as a Maryland electrical service provider has been rewarded,” Quoted Michael Cliffe owner of Snapper Electric



For more free information about this industry leader and Harford County Maryland based Electrical company Snapper Electric, visit their Angie’s List website listing http://www.angieslist.com/companylist/us/md/joppa/snapper-electric-reviews-435876.htm



