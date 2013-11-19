Maryland Jewelry Appraiser Launches New Website for Clients in Need of Jewelry Appraisals

Churchville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- As one of the most renowned and respected appraisers in the Maryland area, Vincent Lash & Co. announces their new website www.VincentLash.com.



“I have never seen an appraisal as complete and thorough as the appraisals that Vincent provides,” says Lisa Fuller, Certified Insurance Counselor with Erie Insurance. “You can go further, and pay more, but not get anything better then what Vincent Lash provides.”



Vincent Lash & Co sets the standard for integrity and unsurpassed value in the industry. His fee of only $55.00 per item for independent appraisals is complimented with over three decades of jewelry, silver, and clock appraising expertise.



Over the past decade alone, Vincent Lash has advised more than 14,00 people about their jewelry and silver, appraising in excess of 70,00 items.



For more information or to schedule an in-home or in-office appointment, please visit www.VincentLash.com or call 410-734-7552.



Media Contact



Vincent Lash

PO Box 265

Churchville, Maryland 21028

410-734-7552

vince@vincentlash.com