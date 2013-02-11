Maryland Photo Booth Celebrating Huge Success in Maryland Marketplace

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Maryland Fun Photo Booth Celebrating Huge Success In Maryland Marketplace



Maryland welcomes Maryland Photo Booth with open arms.



“Extreme Photo Booths has successfully provided fun and memories using the latest technology for hundreds of satisfied clients in PA, NJ and Delaware. We are now celebrating with our clients in Maryland by opening Maryland Photo Booth (MarylandFunPhoto.com) and Baltimore Photo Booth (BaltimoreFunPhoto.com)”.



These are the enterprising words of Thomas F. Rzaca, the owner of Maryland Photo Booth & Baltimore Photo Booths.



Extreme Photo Booths has performed at hundreds of parties over the years and is a well-known name in the business. And now, Extreme Photo Booths is bringing the fun and excitement of photo booths to Baltimore County and the entire State of Maryland.



Thomas F. Rzaca announced that “we are now offering our services, with the latest technology and styles of photo booths to Maryland.”



Extreme Photo Booths has announced three styles of photo booths available in Maryland



- Classic – Elegant and simple

- Wedding – Graceful and well-designed with multiple screens

- Majestic – Stylist and spacious



With such amenities as:



- Super large prop bin

- Complete scrapbooking session

- Unlimited turns

- Unlimited printouts

- Digital copies of photos

- Logo

- Attendants



About Extreme Photo Booths

Extreme Photo Booths has made many weddings, birthday parties sweet 16’s, bar/bar mitzvahs, college reunions, sorority & fraternity gatherings and other family occasions, a dream day. The driving force behind Maryland Photo Booth is Mr. Thomas F. Rzaca. Mr. Rzaca has spent many hours researching the business and events. Mr. Rzaca’s knowledge, care and personal touch have led to many photo booth improvements. Extreme Photo Booths now provides the latest technology available in every photo booth, from the camera all the way to the printing.



So Maryland, say good-bye to the slow, chunky, old-fashioned photo booths and say hello to Maryland Photo Booth and Baltimore Photo Booth with the latest and best technology in every photo booth.



Check them out at:



Maryland Photo Booth - http://marylandfunphoto.com

Baltimore Photo Booth - http://baltimorefunphoto.com

Maryland Photo Booth welcomes all party planners to call them at 443-378-3649.