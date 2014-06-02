Maryland Plastic Surgeon Guarantees Weight Reduction with Liposuction Procedures

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- There are certain people who are better suited than others for liposuction surgery, and it is important to know as much as possible about the procedure itself for those who are interested. Cosmetic surgeons who perform this procedure recommend it to those who are overweight but generally healthy.



Those who do not smoke and are within 30% of their ideal weight with firm yet elastic skin are the best ones for this procedure. Although there are some risks involved, they are relatively minor. This procedure has proven to be extremely effective for many people, making it a very popular choice for those who want to lose weight.



Difficulty losing weight through traditional means, such as diet and exercise, liposuction can be a great alternative. It is important that in generally good health though, as this will decrease the risk of complications and improve results. Those who are currently not happy with their bodies and want to lose weight will find that liposuction can be a great solution. This procedure is very common nowadays and there are many different surgeons who perform it on a daily basis.



Dr. Sarah Mess is widely regarded as the best MD plastic surgeon, especially when it comes to liposuction work; she is a board certified surgeon and has years of experience doing these procedures on countless people.Trying to select the very best surgeon for the liposuction procedure want, it is important to look for one who has the proper credentials as well as experience. Dr. Mess has helped numerous people to gain back their self-confidence as well as improve their overall health by performing liposuction. This is a potentially life-changing procedure, but it is still important to manage one’s expectations.



While it is true that liposuction can be incredibly effective when it comes to removing significant amounts of fat from the body, it is still important to be realistic with the expectations. It is also important to let the surgeon know about any medications are currently taking and follow all pre and post-operation instructions to make this process go as smoothly as possible.



Dr. Sarah Mess and her staff of medical professionals has been providing people all across the state of Maryland with their services for years and continue to build on their reputation as the best option in this state for those who are overweight and want to reduce body fat.



About Dr. Sarah Mess

Dr. Sarah Mess provides plastic surgery in Maryland for both men and women. She provides a full line of plastic surgery approaches for all body styles and shapes. Each approach is truly unique to the patient and created to enhance the body completely. Dr. Mess provides a boost of health and confidence for every patient she treats and is well known for her service.



Contact:

10700 Charter Dr.

Suite 330

Columbia, MD 21044

410.910.2350

http://www.sarahmessmd.com/