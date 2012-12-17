Maryland SEO Company Announces Boost Local SEO Package

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- A lot of people are often wondering whether local SEO for small businesses is truly helpful. The answer is YES. In fact, a study conducted by TMP/ComScore indicates that 60% of local searches online result in a purchase, and the same study also shows that 80% of consumers who conduct local searches online make an in-store visit.



Advantages of Local SEO for Small Businesses



Having an online presence will increase brand awareness and help establish your reputation. Research shows that more than half of Internet users have made purchases online, and that number is likely to increase over time. This phenomenon is not limited to desktop computer users, but also mobile phone users. If you use local SEO for small businesses your customer base will increase rapidly. There’s no need to worry about competing with the big boys and industry giants either, since your SEO will focus on tapping the local market.



Local SEO Can Create an Effective Local Campaign



A local SEO for small businesses can help a startup company utilize an effective campaign.



By using local SEO, your campaign will be focused on the area where your store is located. An experienced SEO service can increase your visibility online for people looking for the services or products you are offering, in your area.



If your site is optimized locally, potential customers are more likely to find your website where they can obtain information on how to get to your brick and mortar store.



One of the mistakes that some startup businesses make is assuming that Internet users go online to buy items overseas.



In fact, many users search the Internet for services and products near their area. If you have an effective local SEO campaign, your chances of ranking high in Google for local searches will increase. Once you rank high in the SERPS of local searches, it will only mean one thing: more and more people will visit your store.



Reminders Before Hiring an SEO Specialist



There are a lot of SEO companies out there, but the services they offer varies. The quality and effectiveness of their work also vary. Here are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you hire the right company or person to handle your local SEO:



- Ask questions about the kind of service they provide and how they can help your business.

- Let them know your objectives, what SEO methods you have tried and so on, and ask them how they can help your website increase ranking for local searches.

- Check the SEO provider’s reputation and the companies they have worked with in the past.



The Internet can be an indispensible tool for your business, as it offers you an affordable way to establish a reputation locally.



But it takes more than just a fancy website to reach your niche market. With local SEO for small businesses handled by the right SEO provider, your site will generate more traffic and rake in more profits.



