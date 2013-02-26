Maryland Website Designers Named One of the Top 100 Small Businesses

Churchville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- WebIXI, a Maryland based small business, is thrilled to announce they have been named one of the top 100 Small Businesses in the country by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce!



The Blue Ribbon Small Business Award is one of the highest honors given annually to companies by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.



"The Blue Ribbon Award winners show that, even facing uncertainty and economic challenges, small businesses can grow and succeed," said Thomas J. Donohue, U.S. Chamber president and CEO. "They are America's economic engine, driving growth and job creation all across this country."



"The Chamber celebrates the outstanding achievements of these award winners and is proud to recognize them for the positive impact they are making in their communities." continued Donohue. "These small businesses are wonderful examples of the American Dream at work in our nation."



Being in the top 100 means WEBIXI has been recognized for their excellence in

Staff training and motivation, Community involvement, Customer service, Business strategies and goals



Blue Ribbon businesses are also eligible for the Community Excellence Award, which is decided through online public voting. The voting period begins Feb. 8 and ends Feb. 22.



The 100 winners will also be honored at America’s Small Business Summit 2013, which will be held from April 29 through May 1 in Washington, D.C.



About WebIXI

Since 1995, WebIXI has been providing website design/development and search engine optimization for companies like http://www.EmbroideryMaryland.com and http://www.HeatherZiehl.com.



For additional free information about industry leader WebIXI, based in Harford County, Maryland, visit their website http://www.WebIxi.com



