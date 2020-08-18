Maryland's Finest Attorneys Specializing in Workers Compensation and Personal Injury Cases

Upper Marlboro, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Kenneth G. Macleay Law Firm is steered by Attorney Kenneth G. Macleay who is also a former workers' compensation commissions; and had adjudicated 20,000 worker's compensation cases between insurance carriers and injured workers. This hands-on experience is what sets this firm apart from the others. The firm understands the entire process in and out; those who are looking for personal injury lawyer or an attorney with vast experience in workers' compensation cases, this is the best place to be.



"Mr. Macleay was outstanding in helping me receive financial compensation against Prince George's County Board of Education. He was able to hold them accountable for their negligence which cause me to need surgery. He returned all phone calls promptly, and helped me obtain the maximum compensation", says a happy client.



Attorney Kenneth G.Macleay is not just a professional with 25 years of legal experience but a skilled, proficient and dedicated trail lawyer with an exceptional track record of resolving disability retirement cases in each and every jurisdiction in Maryland. With over 30,000 litigation claims in the bucket, this experienced personal injury attorney has worked on the most complex workers' compensation claims, first responder injuries, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents and more.



Kenneth G.Macleay Law Firm based at Upper Marlboro, Maryland offering specialized services in legal areas such as workers compensation, personal injury, disability retirement, medical malpractice, wrongful death, first responder and motor vehicle accidents. The firm represents clients throughout Baltimore, Anne Arundel County, Prince George's County and all of Southern Maryland.



Kenneth G. Macleay Law Firm

Address: 14503 Main Street Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772

Phone: 1-301780-9253

Website: https://thekgmlaw.com