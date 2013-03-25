Marysol Travel Cuba Offers CubanTour Packages to the Havana Cigar Festival

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The 15th annual Havana Cigar Festival took place in March, 2013. This increasingly popular event attracts not only cigar lovers and merchants but it has also become one of the major tourist attractions of this Carribean capital. Marysol Travel Cuba offers special travel packages for visitors interested in this and similar cultural events in Cuba.



"Havana's hotels fill up weeks before the Cigar Festival and many of our guests make their reservations months ahead" - said Tamas Nagy, Sales Director of Marysol Travel Cuba. "Every year we create special packages and programs for the Cigar Festival."



This year Marysol Travel created a special tour package called "Taste of Cuba" where tourists could travel the road of cigars from tobacco plantations through cigar rolling to cigar tasting. Participants got a chance to try everything and also took part in special seminars by acknowledged experts. The program ended with a cigar show and cigar tasting where participants got a taste of the highest quality Cuban cigar brands made by the best cigar rollers. The guests also visited the famous cigars that made it to the Guiness Book of Records and met with their roller, Jose Castelar Cueto, multiple record holder in the Guiness Book of Records having rolled the largest cigars in the world in 2005, 2008 and 2011. The record holder cigar he rolled was 81.8 meters (268 ft 4 in).



The Cigar Festival featured a charity auction where six humidors, each holding 350-550 cigars, were auctioned. The auction raised over a million dollars for the benefit of Cuban health care. Many international celebrities attended the auction, among others the former tennis champion Boris Becker and American actor and director Danny Glover.



"We already started preparing for the next Cigar Festival." - said Tamas Nagy - "Every year we like to surpise our guests with new and unique programs which take time to prepare. We already started marketing our special travel packages for the 16th Cigar Festival."



Specializing in Cuban Destination Management, Marysol Travel's professional travel agents organize everything from reservations, transfers, car rentals, domestic flights, and guided tours – to guarantee a perfect, care-free and safe travel to Cuba.



Organizing comprehensive travel plans and itineraries, Marysol's travel agents successfully manage every element of the trip, including meeting and greeting parties at the airport, private excursions and sightseeing tours, wedding and honeymoon packages, yacht rentals, scuba diving, as well as salsa and language courses.



Most of Marysol Travel’s tours qualify under OFAC regulations either via a General or Specific License.



Marysol Travel Cuba is endorsed by the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce. All travelers can book all travel services to Cuba through Marysol Travel with confidence for superior service and preferential local prices.



