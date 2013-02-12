MarySol Travel Provides Travel Packages to Cuba for Grand Slam of Judo 2014

La Habana, Cuba -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Marysol Travel Cuba is proud to announce that they organized Mr Mario Vizer's travel to Cuba in January 2013 to discuss plans for the Grand Slam of Judo 2014. The IJF has had a successful year and 2013 opens with a Grand Slam in Paris, France in February 9 and 10 and a Grand Prix in Dusseldorf, Germany in February 23 and 24. The IJF President eyes Cuba to be the next country to host the prestigious Grand Slam event and even adds plans in making the country a preparatory camp for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



MarySol Travel Cuba has been in the forefront of organizing incoming travel for these and other great events lined up for Cuba. MarySol Travel has been one of the most trusted and most efficient travel companies that offer services and travel packages to Cuba. The company serves tour operators and travel agents that offer travel packages and ground services to Cuba through providing tailor made tours and travel programs, eco and nature travel, luxury travel, dream destination weddings, incentive services apart from the classical incoming and ground handling services.



MarySol Travel Cuba provides front row seats to major events and festivals in the Caribbean including these upcoming cultural events in Cuba: The 15th Havana Cigar Festival on February 26, 2013, the International Book Festival of Havana from February 14 to March 10, 2013, The XIX Meeting of Ballet Academies from March 24 to April 7, 2013, the Havana Danzon Festival from March 28 to 31, 2013, Cubadisco 2013 from May 18 to 26, 2013, the Hemingway International Billfishing Tournament from May 20 to 25, 2013, the International Debate of Hemingway from June 23 to 26, 2013 and the exciting Fire Festival in Santiago de Cuba from July 3 to July 9, 2013.



"Travel to Cuba is now becoming a reality not only for celebrities but also for all US citizens. Licensed travel is now available, and US citizens can travel to Cuba legally under a license of the OFAC." said Tamas Nagy, Sales Director of Marysol Travel. "We offer quality special-interest programs to Cuba, such as Eco and Nature trips, educational travel, architectural tours, art travel, photo travel, cultural and artistic events, conferences and festivals. All these trips are in line with the current US travel policy to Cuba, providing a great opportunity for US citizens to explore the culture and people of Cuba legally." he added.



The Grand Slam of Judo in 2014 will be a much-awaited sporting event in the world of judo that every avid fan of the sport will surely take advantage of. MarySol Travel Cuba is a premier travel company that specializes in first class travel amenities to Cuba, able to get visitors ringside seats to this most prestigious event as the modern martial art of judo stirs the air in Havana in 2014.



Marysol Travel Cuba is endorsed by the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce. All travelers can book all travel services through Marysol Travel with confidence for superior service and preferential local prices.



About MarySol Travel Cuba

MarySol Travel provides personalized cultural trips to Cuba and other the Caribbean islands. Marysol Travel Cuba is endorsed by the Cuban Ministry of Tourism and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce. All travelers can book all travel services through Marysol Travel with confidence for superior service and preferential local prices.



Contact:

Marysol Travel Cuba

sales@marysoltravel.com

La Habana, Cuba

http://www.ParticularCuba.com

http://www.MarysolTravel.com

US hotline: 941-306-3990