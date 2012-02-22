Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Investor Investigation Concerns Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation for current investors in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was initiated concerning whether certain officers and directors of Masco Corporation breached their fiduciary duties by paying executives excessive compensation.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether the directors and officers of Masco Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Masco’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation in past years.



Masco’s CEO earned a total of $10.058million in 2010, its CFO $2.45million, and its COO $4.847million.



Nevertheless, Masco’s 12months Total Revenue declined from $11.413billion in 2007 to $7.592billion in 2010. Its Net Income of $386million for 2007 fell to a Net Loss of $1,043million in 2010. For the first quarter in 2011 Masco Corp. reported lower quarterly Revenue of $1.772billion compared to $1.852billion a year earlier. Its quarterly Net Loss rose from $7million for the first quarter in 2010 to $46million in the first quarter in 2011.



