Masculinity vs Health: Challenges and Opportunities - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Cultural and social pressures shape men as tough, which ultimately affects their health outcomes. A strong sense of independence, control & resilience often prevents men from seeking timely help related to health. Not surprisingly male life expectancy shows unfavourable gaps when compared to the female gender. Consumer health offers therapies and options that may improve life expectancy. Market opportunities exist in the promotion of men's health. The challenge is to find successful approaches.
Euromonitor International's Masculinity Vs Health: Challenges and Opportunities global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
