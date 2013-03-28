Maserati Central Florida, Announces Exclusive Viewing of the All-New Quattroporte and Other Maserati Automobiles

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Maserati Central Florida is one of the fortunate Maserati dealers which were given the opportunity to provide their clients an exclusive viewing of the all-new Quattroporte and other Maserati automobiles on March 19, 2013 at the hours of 5pm to 8pm in 525 South Lake Destiny Drive, Orlando. The Maserati Quattroporte will be displayed at the Maserati of Central Florida dealership on March 18 to March 20, 2013 with the exclusive showing on March 19.



“We are happy to be given this opportunity to let our valued clients and partners see what the all-new Quattroporte can do. Together with other Maserati automobiles, this event is something that Maserati fans and car enthusiasts shouldn’t miss. The Quattroporte shows great potential as innovative catalysts in the Maserati brand.” Ray Forsythe, General Manager of Maserati Central Florida



One of the striking features of the all-new Quattroporte is its engine. Customers who would love to own one would be able to choose between two engines - a 3.8 liter V-8 or a 3.0-liter V-6 engine. These engines will be assembled by Ferrari at Maranello wherein both engines have turbochargers to help bump up the driving experience to a notch. These engines will be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be made with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations which makes the all-new Quattroporte a raging stallion on the road. Aside from the state of the art engines, the Quattroporte has innovative chassis design and automobile engineering. With that, this Maserati car can be considered a luxury sports sedan highlighting the innovative art and ingenuity of the Maserati brand. For more information about the all-new Quattroporte visit its homepage at www.MaseratiQuattroporte.com



"The new Maserati Quattroporte is a high-performance sports luxury sedan that reinterprets the design features of classic Maserati in a contemporary design language. Its style was born out of the guiding design principles of Maserati: harmony of shapes, dynamism of lines and Italian elegance. More generous in size when compared to the previous model, the new Quattroporte has a design that is at once graceful and sinuous, fashioned to bring out the sporty nature of the car." Lorenzo Ramaciotti, Head of Maserati Design Center



About Maserati Central Florida

Maserati Central Florida provides the quickest and most convenient way of finding the right vehicle for anyone who is looking for the right Maserati auto dealership. They are Florida’s top Maserati dealer and provider of Maserati service and Maserati parts. Through their website, they have made it easy to get all the available vehicle information as they also provide a huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Feel free to visit their Maserati Central Florida website at www.MaseratiCentralFlorida.com



