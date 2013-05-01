Maserati Central Florida Offers Maserati Owners Free Wash and Vacuum

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Maserati Central Florida now offers free car wash and vacuum for Maserati car owners every Saturday through April 30, 2013. This service will be given every Saturday by appointment. The free car wash and vacuum will provide Maserati vehicle owners to have their Maserati car sparkling like new. This free service will be given by well trained professionals who know the inner workings of Maserati vehicles. In order to set an appointment, Maserati car owners call Maserati of Central Florida or visit their website .



“Maserati Central Florida cares a lot for its valued customers. Just like our other offers in the past, this is just one way of giving them back for the support they gave us. The appointments are really piling up. I believe people would love their Maserati automobiles to be handled by professional Maserati service providers. What better way to get your Maserati car cleaned than by people who know Maserati cars themselves?”



- Ray Forsythe, General Manger of Maserati Central Florida



It is important for Maserati owners to set an appointment as early as possible as this promo will only last through April 30, 2013. Maserati Central Florida uses the latest technology and methods in getting your Maserati car looking fresh as if it just got out of the Maserati factory. To get an appointment and have your Maserati car pampered professionally, simply call the Maserati of Central Florida dealership or by visiting their website at www.MaseratiCentralFlorida.com for more details.



About Maserati of Central Florida

Since 1999 Maserati of Central Florida has been devoted to helping and serving our customers. They are Florida’s top Maserati dealer and provider of Maserati service and Maserati parts. Through their website, they have made it easy to get all the available vehicle information as they also provide a huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Feel free to visit their Maserati Central Florida website at www.MaseratiCentralFlorida.com



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

lena.wasserman@gmail.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/