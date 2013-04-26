Maserati Central Florida Takes Part in the Debut of the New 2014 New Maserati Ghibli

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Maserati of Central Florida, the top Maserati dealer in the region will be taking a vital part in the debut of the latest addition to the Maserati vehicle lineup – the 2014 Maserati Ghibli at the Shanghai Motor show this 20th of April 2013. Many Maserati dealers and enthusiasts are ecstatic about the upcoming event as Maserati will finally reveal one of its latest and perhaps one of the best luxury cars ever created. Many believe the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli will boost the Maserati brand to the next level.



“When we heard that the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli will be finally shown in public, we were really excited It just goes to show that the Maserati brand is on top of it’s game when it comes to creating the finest and up to date automobiles of today. Maserati of Central Florida is so happy to be a part of the upcoming debut.” - Ray Forsythe, General Manger of Maserati Central Florida



According to various sources, the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli will be available as a rear-wheel drive just as much as the big Quattroporte sedan which Maserati just released. However, it is smaller thus giving it a sportier and sleeker look. It is said that the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli has got what it takes to compete against recently released cars such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 to name a few. The great thing about the upcoming 2014 Maserati Ghibli is that it will have a 3-liter turbo diesel V-6 which is by far the very first diesel in the Maserati roster. The interior of this amazing vehicle contains a well-designed steering wheel, console, instrument panel and more that looks a little like its big Maserati brothers. Of course, more details about the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli will be released at the Shanghai Motor Show later this month.



