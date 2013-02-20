Maserati Central Florida Takes Pre-Orders for All New 2014 Maserati Ghibli

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Maserati Central Florida , the leading provider of Maserati auto dealership in Florida announces that they will now be taking pre-orders for the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli . As many people await the release of the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli, Maserati Central Florida is at the front seat giving their customers the privilege of owning one by accepting pre-orders.



“Many people are ecstatic on when the new 2014 Maserati Ghibli will be finally out. I have to say that I’m one of those people excited to see it on the road. We’ve got tons of people asking about it and pre-orders have already started to pile up” - Ray Forsythe, General Manger of Maserati Central Florida



Since last year, many photos of the 2014 Maserati Ghibli have been going around the internet. Some of these photos were shot during Maserati Ghibli’s test drives. It is said that the 2014 Maserati Ghibli will be using a platform that tops off the new Chrysler 300 at the same time have the Maserati tuning. It is also rumored that the Maserati Ghibli will have a turbocharged version of the Chrysler Pentastar V6. The name Ghibli came from two old Maserati models. It was also reported that the new Maserati Ghibli will come out together with the new Maserati Quattroporte and Kubang-based Levante SUV.



About Maserati Central Florida

Maserati Central Florida provides the quickest and most convenient way of finding the right vehicle for anyone who is looking for the right Maserati auto dealership . They are Florida’s top Maserati dealer and provider of Maserati service and Maserati parts . Through their website, they have made it easy to get all the available vehicle information as they also provide a huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Feel free to visit their Maserati Central Florida website at www.MaseratiCentralFlorida.com



