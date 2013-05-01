Maserati of Central Florida Offers Up to 25 Percent Discount on Maserati Car Accessories to Their Valued Customers

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Maserati of Central Florida , Florida’s top Maserati dealership has just announced a huge sale event on Maserati merchandise and accessories. Now through May 31, 2013, Maserati of Central Florida will be offering 15% discount on many of its Maserati merchandise and 25% discount on various Maserati car accessories. This promotion is just another way Maserati of Central Florida is dedicated to giving their customers special exclusive offers. Included in being a VIP Maserati of Central Florida owner is receiving free car wash, technical session and discounted restoration rate offers.



“Planning out all the exclusive and the special offers that we will be giving out to our valued customers was an awesome experience for the entire Maserati of Central Florida Team. We believe in treating our valued customers as a V.I.P. We have many more exclusive promotional events and specials scheduled for our Maserati owners”- Ray Forsythe, General Manger of Maserati Central Florida



The discounted Maserati products include from elegant pendants to slick caps both for men and women. From key chains to bags, shirts, perfume and so on! This is a great chance for Maserati car owners and enthusiasts to succumb to their desires of owning not only a Maserati vehicle but also Maserati accessories and merchandises as well. This is a special promotional event.



About Maserati of Central Florida

Since 1999, Maserati of Central Florida has been devoted to helping and serving our customers. They are Florida’s top Maserati dealer and provider of Maserati service and Maserati parts. Through their website, they have made it easy to get all the available vehicle information as they also provide a huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles



Feel free to visit their Maserati Central Florida website at www.MaseratiCentralFlorida.com



