Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Masimo Corporation are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Masimo Corporation excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Masimo Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Masimo’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $307.07 million for the 53 weeks period that ended on Jan. 3, 2009, to $438.99 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011.



However, its Net Income fell from $73.53million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan 1, 2011, to $63.70 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011.



Furthermore, shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) fell from almost $35 in April 2011 to as low as $18.42 per share on June 4, 2012.



Despite those financial results the total compensation of certain top executives of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) increased substantially between 2009 and 2011. For instance the CEO and Chairman’s pay rose from over $4.4 million in 2009 to over $7.6 million in 2011, the CFO’s compensation and the CIO’s pay rose from over $750,000 in 2009 to over $1 million in 2011, respectively.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com