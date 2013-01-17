Masjid Al-Hidayah Taman Melawati Launches Official Website

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Masjid AlHidayah Taman Melawati has recently launched their official website, migrating from their previous Ning-page. Their new website will serve as the go-to platform for visitors to find information about the mosque ; location, their background, latest news, upcoming lectures, and picture gallery.



Located in the developing sub-urban of Taman Melawati, Masjid AlHidayah Taman Melawati was built on 4.5 acres land situated at the junction of Jalan Melawati 5 and Jalan Melawati 6, Taman Melawati, Hulu Kelang, Gombak, Selangor. Near to this mosque are Malaysia National Zoo, Finas Complex and about 500 meters from Middle Ring Road 2.



Other nearby amenities includes Primary School of Taman Melawati 2, Secondary School of Taman Melawati, Commercial area/ Town central of Taman Melawati and residents housing area.



The mosque was officially launched by DYMM Sultan of Selangor during Sambutan Hari Keputeraan ke-67 Baginda Sultan on 7th December 2012. The launching ceremony started at 11.00AM and it was estimated around 3000 people came to the ceremony.



"Our target is to be one of the exemplary mosque in Malaysia and hopefully this official website could help us enhance our connection with the local community." says Hj Dzaki Jusoh, secretary of Masjid Al-Hidayah Taman Melawati.



For more information about the mosque, Visit their website today at http://masjidalhidayahtm.com .Contact them at +603-41057593 or email them at masjidalhidayahtm[at]gmail[dot]com



