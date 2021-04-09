Mask Aligner Market May See Big Move with Major Giants: Hitachi, Tokyo Electron, EV Group

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Global Mask Aligner Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Mask Aligner Market Definition:

Mask Aligner is a device which is used in photolithography process. The machine is mainly used for the production of integrated circuits. The process involved holding photomask over silicon wafer over which an ultra violet light is thrown through the mask. There are multiple types of mask aligners present in the market currently which are automatic, semi-automatic and manual. Growth of semiconductor and high demand for nano fabrication has resulted in growth of this market. Even though competition from Stepper Machine market is present. The market is still expected to growth fuelled by boom of semiconductor market. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the biggest market which is also home to Japan, China and India leading manufacturers, followed by North America region.



Major Players in This Report Include,

SÜSS MicroTec SE (Germany), Tokyo Electron (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Elmos Semiconductor SE (Germany), Applied Materials, Inc. (United States), Shanghai McLantis Machinery Co., Ltd. (China), Simco Group (India), EV Group (Austria), M & R Nanotechnology CO. Ltd. (Taiwan), Screen Holding Company Ltd (Japan) and Prolyx Microelectronics Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Nano Fabrication

- Rising Demand for Semiconductor Chips

- Large Number of Smartphone and Automotive Sales



Market Trend

- Solar Cells Innovation to Increase Efficiency and Mobility



Restraints

- Improvements in Stepper which can Act as a Substitute to Mask Aligner



Opportunities

- Enhanced Focus on Solar Energy Capitalisation

- Huge Investments by Major Plyers for Plant setup in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- High Initial Setup Cost

- Safety Associated with Operations of Mask Aligner



Market Leaders and some development strategies

In 2020, SÜSS MicroTec SE, Germany based market leader in semiconductor process solutions announced acquisition of the digital inkjet printer technology division of Meyer Burger Deutschland GmbH known as PiXDRO as well as its related patents. The acquisition will enable SÜSS to expand its lithography products portfolio.

In 2020, SÜSS MicroTec SE, market leader in mask aligners and semiconductor process solutions announced launch of new generation of mask aligner for imprint lithography known as MA8 Gen5.



The Global Mask Aligner segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automated, Semi-Automated, Manual), Application (Solar Equipment's Manufacturing Industry, Electronics Industry, Others), Technology (Top-Side Alignment, Bottom Side Alignment, Double Side, Infrared Alignment), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)



The Mask Aligner market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Key Market Features in Global Mask Aligner Market

The report highlights Mask Aligner market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Mask Aligner, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



