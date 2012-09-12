New Innovation in Masking Process: UV Temporary Masking

Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Composition Materials Co., Inc., an industry leader in manufacturing process products and applications, has developed a new solution for masking various metal products in industrial and manufacturing applications. Industries like aerospace, medical devices, turbines and other manufacturing industries use UV Masking Resins for masking that holds up to plating, annodizing and grit blasting. UV-curable temporary masking is a new development to answer the production line needs for a cost effective, safe, fast and effective masking product.



UV-curable temporary masking resins are available in Peelable and Burn-Off grades; they are each useful in their own way, dependent upon your masking needs. Masking resins cure quickly with under ultraviolet light, which makes it easy to integrate into automated production lines. The masking resins are solvent-free, low odor, non-flammable, urethane-based; and free of heavy metals and silica.



Composition Materials Co., Inc. specializes in eco-friendly products, such as their Walnut Shell Blasting media, Plastic Blasting Media and other organic, recylced materials. The company has been utilizing renewable, organic, recycled and sustainable products for 90 years.



For more information about UV-curable masking products and applications, visit their website at http://www.compomat.com. They have industry resources and expert consulting available on the site to help you understand how this new technology can benefit your production.



About Composition Materials Company

Composition Materials Company has been in business for 90 years and is a leading supplier and provider of process solutions for aerospace, electronics, automotive, military, paint & coatings, and manufacturing industries. The company has pioneered eco-friendly products commonly used in industries worldwide. The company has distributors worldwide, with the company headquarters in Milford, Connecticut. Composition Materials Company has the expertise to offer customers the best products and solutions.