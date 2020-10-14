Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth



The masks market is experiencing an exponential growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because the covid-19 is a severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be transmitted through airborne droplets, which masks can potentially block. Masks are therefore essential equipment for staff dealing with infectious patients. In addition, many other workers and individuals are using face masks as a precautionary measure.



The global masks (N95 and other surgical masks) market is expected to grow from $1 billion in 2019 to about $8.1 billion in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand owing to the preventive measures being taken across the globe against the spread of Covid-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.3 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



3M Company, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Johnson and Johnson, DUKAL Corporation, Key Surgical, DYNAREX, CM, and ZHONGT.



News and Latest Development:



July 22, 2020: The government of India has cautioned against the use of N95 masks with valved respirators, claiming that there are higher chances of coronavirus spreading from asymptomatic people to uninfected persons through them.



The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The market consists of revenue generated by companies manufacturing the N95 respirators and surgical face masks by the sales of these products.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.



Essential points covered in Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market2020 Research are:-



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market?



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Reasons for Buying this Report:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks).

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market and assist manufacturers and Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) organization to better grasp the development course of Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



