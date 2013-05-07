Mass Homes Realty List Two Family Homes for Sale in Hull MA

Hull, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Mass Homes Realty is proud to announce a new property that they recently listed for sale. 208 Atlantic Ave, Hull, MA 02045 is a two family home located in the Gun Rock area of Hull. This is a desirable area that is located within close proximity to the commuter rail, Nantasket Junction, and route 3A. This property is being listed for sale for $335,000.



The property is a two family home that consists of two, two bedroom units. Each unit has a living room, dining room, two good sized bedrooms and a splendid private deck. The utilities for both units are separate so the tenant/occupant of the unit, takes care of their own utilities.



There is also sufficient parking available. The property is located very close to Straits Pond and has some water views of the pond from the living room.



The property will work for either an owner occupant or an investor. This is the perfect place for a savvy buyer who is looking to lay the first building block of their wealth! You have the potential to build sweat equity by expanding the living space of the second floor unit into the attic. You also have the opportunity to defray the cost of home ownership by being a live in landlord and letting your tenant cover a portion of your mortgage.



If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact Ciara Brennan on 781 929 3683.



