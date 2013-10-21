Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Mass Notification Market by Solutions (In Building, Wide Area, Distributed), by Applications (Emergency Communications, Disaster Recovery, Public Alerts and Warning, Business Ops) - Global Advancements Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Emergency and mass notification software is no longer used simply to share a piece of information with a large audience speedily. Rather, it is a conduit for communication flows of various types. The Emergency Communication/Mass Notification Systems (MNS) are evolving significantly, to meet with the demands such as fast message delivery, message prioritization, which are arising out of the increasing emergency situations. Mass notification provides advanced communication technology which alerts the people about the possible danger and also guides them during the situation to be safe. Customers consist of large scale companies, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), educational institutions, healthcare companies, military organizations, emergency response teams and also government. The services provide notification to individuals or groups such as customers, employees, citizens, and government officials.
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Mass notification is considered as a necessity these days as it helps to promote public safety and avoid panic during natural calamities, terrorist attacks, crimes and other similar incidents. The technologies which are used in mass notification include communication systems such as Wi-Fi, IP Ethernet, satellite, radio frequency; Geographical Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographical Information Systems (GIS), and mobile applications. The vendors for MNS include companies such as IBM, United Technologies, Mircom Group of Companies, Tyco, Athoc and Cooper Industries.
The mass notification market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals.North America is expected to have the largest market share in the year 2013 which is succeeded by Europe.In 2013, the highest market share is accounted by hardware products, such as digital signage, speakers, in-building visual notification appliances, fire life safety solutions and paging systems. Furthermore, in 2018, it is expected that the market share of software and services will have comparatively higher market share. A few high growth markets are:
Distributed recipient solutions- These are expected to have a higher market share in the next five years as the trend towards mobility and cloud computing is growing.
Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR)- MNS will be deployed by enterprises mainly for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery application. The MNS will be used for day-to-day business operations along with BC/DR.
Energy and power industry- MNS is increasingly being used in the energy and power vertical as the losses after any disaster are tremendous. The regulations and compliances in various countries along with the increasing awareness of emergency communication is an added boost.
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