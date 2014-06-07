Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2014 -- ReportsnReports.com adds Mass Notification Market by Solutions (In Building, Wide Area, Distributed), by Applications (Emergency Communications, Disaster Recovery, Public Alerts and Warning, Business Ops) - Global Advancements Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) new report in its store.



Emergency and mass notification software is no longer used simply to share a piece of information with a large audience speedily. Rather, it is a conduit for communication flows of various types. The Emergency Communication/Mass Notification Systems (MNS) are evolving significantly, to meet with the demands such as fast message delivery, message prioritization, which are arising out of the increasing emergency situations. Mass notification provides advanced communication technology which alerts the people about the possible danger and also guides them during the situation to be safe. Customers consist of large scale companies, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), educational institutions, healthcare companies, military organizations, emergency response teams and also government. The services provide notification to individuals or groups such as customers, employees, citizens, and government officials.



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Mass notification is considered as a necessity these days as it helps to promote public safety and avoid panic during natural calamities, terrorist attacks, crimes and other similar incidents. The technologies which are used in mass notification include communication systems such as Wi-Fi, IP Ethernet, satellite, radio frequency; Geographical Positioning Systems (GPS), Geographical Information Systems (GIS), and mobile applications. The vendors for MNS include companies such as IBM, United Technologies, Mircom Group of Companies, Tyco, Athoc and Cooper Industries.



The mass notification market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals.North America is expected to have the largest market share in the year 2013 which is succeeded by Europe.In 2013, the highest market share is accounted by hardware products, such as digital signage, speakers, in-building visual notification appliances, fire life safety solutions and paging systems. Furthermore, in 2018, it is expected that the market share of software and services will have comparatively higher market share. A few high growth markets are:



- Distributed recipient solutions- These are expected to have a higher market share in the next five years as the trend towards mobility and cloud computing is growing.

- Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR)- MNS will be deployed by enterprises mainly for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery application. The MNS will be used for day-to-day business operations along with BC/DR.

- Energy and power industry- MNS is increasingly being used in the energy and power vertical as the losses after any disaster are tremendous. The regulations and compliances in various countries along with the increasing awareness of emergency communication is an added boost.

- APAC and MEA- These regions are increasingly adopting international standards and also following the compliances which are similar to those in North America. These areas are expected to be lucrative markets in the coming few years.



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The market share of cloud-based MNS is growing and it has widespread applications across various verticals. Hybrid deployment of MNS is mainly seen in Europe and is expected to increase in other regions. One of the major concerns of the mass notification market is the availability of substandard and non-tested solutions for public safety. Many vendors sell such solutions at much cheaper rates and hence competition in the market has increased.



Market expects that the education vertical will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. However, there are a few potential revenue pockets namely defense, healthcare, energy and power, transportation and logistics, and government industry, which will witness significant growth in this period.



The mass notification market report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:



- This report segments the market into various solutions, providing closest approximate market forecasts for the overall market and the sub-segments. The report further analyzes market numbers and provides split across verticals and regions.

- This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the better understanding of the competitors and help gain more insights to better their position in business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including mergers and acquisition, venture capital funding, portfolio comparison, and social reach of the players in the market. Besides, it covers company profiles of 20 major players in this market.