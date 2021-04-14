Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The latest market intelligence study on the Mass Notification Systems market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Mass Notification Systems market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Mass Notification Systems industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.



The global mass notification systems market size reached USD 7.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven to a significant extent by increasing government focus towards public safety. Increasing deployment of IP-based notification devices is expected to further propel global mass notification systems market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of mass notification systems in the education sector is expected to augment growth of the global mass notification systems market in the near future.



Factors such as growing demand for rapid message delivery systems during emergencies across sectors, including healthcare, education, and commercial, and residential in countries in North America is expected to support growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Singlewire Software, LLC, and xMatters, Inc.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Hardware

Solutions



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wide-Area

In-Building

Distributed Recipient



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Warnings & Alerting

Emergency Response

Business Continuity



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Commercial

Others



Moreover, the report centers on providing comprehensive analytical data on the regional segments, which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and the Rest of the World. Other than this, development plans & policies, marketing terminologies, manufacturing protocols, current trends, dynamics of the market, and classification shave been explained in brief in this report. The team of researchers and analysts presents the readers accurate statistics and analytical data in the report in a simple manner by means of graphs, diagrams, pie charts, and other pictorial illustrations.



Important Points Mentioned in the Mass Notification Systems Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mass Notification Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Mass Notification Systems

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Mass Notification Systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…