Mass Notification Systems Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Increasing government focus toward public safety and rising implementation of IP-based notification devices are some key factors driving global mass notification systems market growth



Increasing deployment of IP-based notification devices is expected to further propel global mass notification systems market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of mass notification systems in the education sector is expected to augment growth of the global mass notification systems market in the near future.



The global mass notification systems market size reached USD 7.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven to a significant extent by increasing government focus towards public safety.



Key players in the market include Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Singlewire Software, LLC, and xMatters, Inc.



Scope of the Report:



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Mass Notification Systems market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



Emergen Research has segmented the global mass notification systems market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Hardware

Solutions



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wide-Area

In-Building

Distributed Recipient

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Warnings & Alerting

Emergency Response

Business Continuity



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Commercial

Others



The global Mass Notification Systems market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Mass Notification Systems market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Mass Notification Systems market.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Mass Notification Systems market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Mass Notification Systems market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Mass Notification Systems market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Mass Notification Systems market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Mass Notification Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing government focus toward public safety



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for systems to communicate with staff in shortest time



4.2.2.3. Rising implementation of IP-based notification devices



4.2.2.4. Increasing need for elimination of guess work and human error



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of standards regarding mass notification systems



4.2.3.2. Concerns regarding cyberattacks



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Mass Notification Systems Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



5.1.1. Services



5.1.2. Hardware



5.1.3. Solutions



Chapter 6. Mass Notification Systems Market By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



6.1.1. Wide-Area



6.1.2. In-Building



6.1.3. Distributed Recipient



Chapter 7. Mass Notification Systems Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



7.1.1. On-premises



7.1.2. Cloud



Chapter 8. Mass Notification Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



CONTINUED…!



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

