Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Demand, Application, Region and Global Forecast to 2027 : Eaton Corporation, Everbridge, Honeywell

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The Mass Notification Systems (MNS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.86 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.87 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.6%.



Rising concerns for public safety & security, increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity, increasing deployment of the Internet Protocol (IP) established notification devices, and the growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Additionally, huge demand for MNS in the energy and utilities industry, need for end-to-end crisis communication, and rising cloud-based MNS deployments are expected to offer in the coming 5 years.

Inadequate rules and regulations and highly ruptured and intense market are considered to restrain the market.



The key players in this market are:

- Eaton Corporation

- Everbridge

- Honeywell International

- Omnilert LLC

- OnSolve

- Siemens AG

- Singlewire Software

- LLC

- Airbus DS Communications

- BlackBerry AtHoc

- Blackboard

- Desktop Alert

- xMatters



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The Mass Notification Systems Market (MNS) is expected to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. Rising concerns for public safety & security, increasing awareness about MNS for business continuity, increasing deployment of the Internet Protocol (IP) established notification devices, and the growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

- The In-building solution-type segment is expected to have the largest market share with revenue of USD 2.63 Billion, at a CAGR of 30% from 2019 to 2026. Vital factors responsible for the growth of the market are easy integration with fire alarm systems and public address systems to communicate alert messages and notifications to people present in areas, such as buildings, corporate offices, or restaurants.

- The commercial end-user is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, due to a rise in the demand for safety and security frameworks by commercial installation vendors and community centers.

- North America is forecasted to hold the largest size with revenue of USD 3.8 Billion in 2026. Vital factors driving the market are increased awareness about MNS after the terrorist attack of 9/11 and an increase in the occurrence of campus shootouts.

- APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 32% from 2019 to 2026 due to the acceptance of the MNS technologies by end-users, due to dynamic environmental conditions.



Segments covered in the report:

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of components, applications, organization size end user and regional analysis.



Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Software and Services

- Hardware



Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Application-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Interoperable emergency communication

- Business continuity and disaster recovery

- Integrated public alert and warning

- Business communications



Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise



Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Commercial

- Education

- Energy and utilities

- Healthcare and life sciences

- Defense

- Automotive, transportation, and logistics

- Government

- Others (IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, and manufacturing)



Global Mass Notification Systems Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o US

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

- APAC

o China

o India

- Latin America

o Brazil

- Middle East & Africa



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global usage of Mass Notification Systems

3.1.2. Global Mass Notification Systems Usage by Application Type

Chapter 4. Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mass Notification Systems Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Mass Notification Systems Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rising concern for public safety and security is boosting the adoption of the MNS market

4.4.1.2. Awareness of MNS for business continuity

4.4.1.3. Growing use of BYOD devices

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Inadequate rules and regulations

4.4.2.2. Highly consolidated market

4.4.2.3. Individual's privacy at stake

Continued…



