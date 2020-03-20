Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The Global "Mass Spectrometer Market" is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "MASS SPECTROMETER: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" predicts that the adoption of mass spectrometer equipment is likely to increase as this equipment can precisely measure the molecular weight of an analyst. The mass spectrometer instrument together with chromatography calculates the analytical mass of a particular molecule. The report predicts the Global Mass Spectrometer Market was valued at US$ 5,512.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,044.7 Mn by 2026.



Leading Players operating in the Mass Spectrometer Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Shimadzu Corporation,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

WATERS,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Bruker,

AB Sciex,

Agilent Technology,

LECO,

JEOL USA,

Advion, Inc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mass-spectrometer-market-101068



Mass Spectrometer to Offer High-Resolution Analytical Data Owing to Technological Advancements



"Increasing research and development (R&D) activities are likely to increase the dependency on accurate and high-resolution data experiments," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Mass spectrometer detectors have the ability to offer precise results, which is why key players encourage customers to opt for this equipment," he added. Another factor driving the market is the increasing number of concerns related to food safety. Owing to recent technological advancements in mass spectrometry, the demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase. These advancements now offer better and high-resolution test results. The rising demand for tandem and hyphenated techniques, especially from biotechnology, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industry is driving the market. The mass spectrometer miniaturization leads to the higher adoption of mass spectrometer equipment. All the above-mentioned factors are likely to be beneficial for the growth of the market.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Technological Advancements



4.2. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018



4.3. Introduction of new products / approvals (by major players)



4.4. Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries



Global Mass Spectrometer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1. Hybrid



5.2.1.1. Tandem Quadrupole



5.2.1.2. Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)



5.2.1.3. FTMS



5.2.2. Single



5.2.2.1. Single Quadrupole



5.2.2.2. Time-of-Flight (TOF)



5.2.2.3. Ion Trap



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user



5.3.1. Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies



5.3.2. Research Institutes & Government Organization



5.3.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



5.3.4. Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region



5.4.1. North America



5.4.2. Europe



5.4.3. Asia pacific



5.4.4. Rest of World



North America Mass Spectrometer Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product



6.2.1. Hybrid



6.2.1.1. Tandem Quadrupole



6.2.1.2. Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)



6.2.1.3. FTMS



6.2.2. Single



6.2.2.1. Single Quadrupole



6.2.2.2. Time-of-Flight (TOF)



6.2.2.3. Ion Trap



6.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user



6.3.1. Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies



6.3.2. Research Institutes & Government Organization



6.3.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



6.3.4. Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)



6.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country



6.4.1. U.S.



6.4.2. Canada



Europe Mass Spectrometer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary



7.2. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product



7.2.1. Hybrid



7.2.1.1. Tandem Quadrupole



7.2.1.2. Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)



7.2.1.3. FTMS



7.2.2. Single



7.2.2.1. Single Quadrupole



7.2.2.2. Time-of-Flight (TOF)



7.2.2.3. Ion Trap



7.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user



7.3.1. Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies



7.3.2. Research Institutes & Government Organization



7.3.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



7.3.4. Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)



7.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



7.4.1. U.K.



7.4.2. Germany



7.4.3. France



7.4.4. Spain



7.4.5. Italy



7.4.6. Scandinavia



7.4.7. Rest of Europe



Asia pacific Mass Spectrometer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary



8.2. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product



8.2.1. Hybrid



8.2.1.1. Tandem Quadrupole



8.2.1.2. Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)



8.2.1.3. FTMS



8.2.2. Single



8.2.2.1. Single Quadrupole



8.2.2.2. Time-of-Flight (TOF)



8.2.2.3. Ion Trap



8.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user



8.3.1. Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies



8.3.2. Research Institutes & Government Organization



8.3.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



8.3.4. Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)



8.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



8.4.1. Japan



8.4.2. China



8.4.3. India



8.4.4. Australia



8.4.5. Southeast Asia



8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...



Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mass-spectrometer-market-101068



Market Segmentation:



By Product



Hybrid

Tandem Quadrupole

Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)

FTMS

Single

Single Quadrupole

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

Ion Trap

By End-user



Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes & Government Organization

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)

By Geography



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Mass Spectrometer Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mass-spectrometer-market-101068



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Mass Spectrometer Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Mass Spectrometer Market growth?



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs