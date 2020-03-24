Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "mass spectrometer market 2020" is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "MASS SPECTROMETER: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" predicts that the adoption of mass spectrometer equipment is likely to increase as this equipment can precisely measure the molecular weight of an analyst.



The mass spectrometer instrument together with chromatography calculates the analytical mass of a particular molecule. The report predicts the global mass spectrometer market was valued at US$ 5,512.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,044.7 Mn by 2026.



Leading Players operating in the Mass Spectrometer Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

WATERS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker

AB Sciex

Agilent Technology

LECO

JEOL USA

Advion, Inc.



Market in North America Continues to Lead Owing to Presence of Key Players in the U.S.



Among regions, the market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Moreover, the regional market was valued at US$ 2,126.7 Mn in the year 2018. Presence of recognized key players and technological advancements are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Governments in this region are granting funds to research institutes working on in mass spectrometry, which will further increase the mass spectrometer market share in North America. The University of Georgia recently received grants from the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. This funding is for conducting biomedical research and this is another factor responsible for the high growth of the market in this region.



A report by the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) finds that the U.S. is the only country in the world who spends aggressively on research and development activities. Governments in North America are increasingly investing in areas such as biomedical, biotechnology, and proteomics. Such factors are likely to accelerate the mass spectrometer market size in North America.



