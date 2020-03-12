Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The Global "Mass Spectrometer Market" is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2026. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "MASS SPECTROMETER: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" predicts that the adoption of mass spectrometer equipment is likely to increase as this equipment can precisely measure the molecular weight of an analyst. The mass spectrometer instrument together with chromatography calculates the analytical mass of a particular molecule. The report predicts the Global Mass Spectrometer Market was valued at US$ 5,512.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10,044.7 Mn by 2026.



The report covers:



Global Mass Spectrometer Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mass-spectrometer-market-101068



Leading Players operating in the Mass Spectrometer Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Shimadzu Corporation,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

WATERS,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Bruker,

AB Sciex,

Agilent Technology,

LECO,

JEOL USA,

Advion, Inc.



Market in North America Continues to Lead Owing to Presence of Key Players in the U.S.



Among regions, the market in North America is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Moreover, the regional market was valued at US$ 2,126.7 Mn in the year 2018. Presence of recognized key players and technological advancements are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. Governments in this region are granting funds to research institutes working on in mass spectrometry, which will further increase the mass spectrometer market share in North America. The University of Georgia recently received grants from the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. This funding is for conducting biomedical research and this is another factor responsible for the high growth of the market in this region. A report by the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) finds that the U.S. is the only country in the world who spends aggressively on research and development activities. Governments in North America are increasingly investing in areas such as biomedical, biotechnology, and proteomics. Such factors are likely to accelerate the mass spectrometer market size in North America.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mass-spectrometer-market-101068



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction



1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1. Technological Advancements



4.2. Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018



4.3. Introduction of new products / approvals (by major players)



4.4. Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries



Global Mass Spectrometer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Product



5.2.1. Hybrid



5.2.1.1. Tandem Quadrupole



5.2.1.2. Quadrupole Time-of-Flight (Q-TOF)



5.2.1.3. FTMS



5.2.2. Single



5.2.2.1. Single Quadrupole



5.2.2.2. Time-of-Flight (TOF)



5.2.2.3. Ion Trap



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End-user



5.3.1. Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies



5.3.2. Research Institutes & Government Organization



5.3.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers



5.3.4. Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region



5.4.1. North America



5.4.2. Europe



5.4.3. Asia pacific



5.4.4. Rest of World



Continued...



Mass Spectrometer to Offer High-Resolution Analytical Data Owing to Technological Advancements



"Increasing research and development (R&D) activities are likely to increase the dependency on accurate and high-resolution data experiments," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "Mass spectrometer detectors have the ability to offer precise results, which is why key players encourage customers to opt for this equipment," he added. Another factor driving the market is the increasing number of concerns related to food safety. Owing to recent technological advancements in mass spectrometry, the demand from biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase. These advancements now offer better and high-resolution test results. The rising demand for tandem and hyphenated techniques, especially from biotechnology, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industry is driving the market. The mass spectrometer miniaturization leads to the higher adoption of mass spectrometer equipment. All the above-mentioned factors are likely to be beneficial for the growth of the market.



Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mass-spectrometer-market-101068



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Mass Spectrometer Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Mass Spectrometer Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size Overview by Industry Trends, Share, Growth Factor and Analysis to 2026



Respiratory Drugs Market Global Industry Size, In-Depth Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Forecast to 2026



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs