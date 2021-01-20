New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Mass Spectrometer Market



Global Mass Spectrometer Market has an increasing demand for hyphenated and tandem techniques along with the introduction of technological advancements in the field of mass spectrometer like increased speed, improved resolution, and high accuracy are driving the growth. Mass spectrometer has emerged as a dominant analytical tool that is used in the health life sciences and pharmaceutical industry. Advancements in technology like ion mobility spectrometer and capillary electrophoresis is being utilized for the separation of complex biological mixtures like derived peptide products.



The growth in market is prominently driven by factors like government policies to regulate pollution and environmental testing, increased spending on pharmaceutical research & development around the world, government policies on drug safety, increasing focus on the quality of food products, rise in shale and crude gas production, and technological developments in mass spectrometers. Rising utilisation of mass spectrometry in metabolomics, proteomics, and in pharmaceutical sectors and growing trends of miniaturization is expected to propel the growth of the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Mass Spectrometer market and profiled in the report are:



SCIEX



Waters



Shimadzu



JEOL



Bruker



Regional Landscape



North America accounted for the largest market share closely followed by Europe in 2019. The advance technologies and favourable government funding programs for research and development that use spectrometer, like the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. funded a grant for biomedical research to the University of Georgia are key factors contributing to North America's largest share. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to see lucrative growth due to the increasing usage rates of mass spectrometer in pharmaceutical sectors and in food testing processes.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into :



2000-5000FWHM



Below 2000FWHM



Above 5000FWHM



Based on applications, the market is segmented into :



Biopharmaceuticals companies



Research institutions



Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Mass Spectrometer market and its competitive landscape.



