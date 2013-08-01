Massachusetts-Based Videographer Now Provides Legal Video Services

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- A videographer Massachusetts client organizations can depend on has provided services for 15 years. Vaudeville Pictures, founded by Peter A. Cancilla, focuses on helping clients to communicate their messages. It also now provides legal video services for the purposes of documenting trials, depositions and more.



The Boston videographer applies the skills used in all the firm’s services to produce video depositions and edit the documentation of a trial. Day in the Life videos and transcript-video sync are also provided where needed. Everything necessary to provide an accurate and high-quality documentation in a legal setting is included, using years of skill, creativity, and professionalism.



Certified legal video services are just one of many types of video production offered. The company is able to produce corporate, fundraising, educational, employee training, and even time lapse videos. Broadcast TV spots and web commercials are also produced and filmed. Vaudeville also specializes in seminar and presentation coverage, interviews, and digital video editing in addition to script writing and concept development.



About Vaudeville Pictures

Vaudeville Pictures provides various video production and post-production services. Operating throughout New England and other areas, it was founded by Peter A. Cancilla to help businesses communicate their messages. High-quality, creative video productions can focus on any business. The company will also brainstorm in the planning process and provides estimates for each project.