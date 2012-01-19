Massachusetts Contract Manufacturer Expands Facility As It Achieves ISO Recertification

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2012 -- Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc. recently added 2500 square feet to their Massachusetts manufacturing services facility. The state-of-the-art precision machining and contract manufacturing facility is now more than 36,000 square feet. With the extra space, Antron has more room to take projects from the design, prototype, and subassembly stages to the finished product with more ease.



“From our roots in 1985 with just two machines in a basement to expanding two times in the 1990s in Bellingham, our company has seen positive growth because of our commitment to clients and the latest in machining and production technology,” said Antron executive vice president John Kauker, IV.



To meet the needs of their clients in many diverse industries, Antron also recently added two new big pieces of equipment. A KIWA KH-45 eight-pallet horizontal machining center was added. This machine has a large tool capacity that allows Antron to keep jobs set up in the machine to quickly change over. The larger pallet capacity lets workers keep "resident jobs" in the machine. Overall, this helps to create faster production runs and reduced setup times. Also, a HAAS VF6 vertical machining center was installed. With its larger five axis capabilities, Antron’s ability to machine complex parts in one grip has been greatly increased.



“Antron Engineering is known for our machinery, computer and software abilities, compressor systems and high levels of testing and quality control,” said Kauker. “With this new equipment, we can take on even more projects from single machine components to big quantities of electromechanical assemblies.”



In late 2011, Antron also passed ISO 9001:2008 recertification. The recertification shows that Antron is in conformance with quality standards for design, manufacturing, sales and service. This covers their assembly of precision machined metals, ceramics, and plastics for electronic, medical, laser, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) applications.



“For decades, we have consistently met regulatory requirements, continually improved our systems and exceeded customer expectations,” said Kauker. “The recertification shows that our quality management system meets international standards and client needs.”



To learn more about Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc., visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.