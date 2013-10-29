Hudson, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Fourstar Connections, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial style company with more than 25 years of experience, that offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions, from custom cable assemblies to complex box build assemblies. The owner and president of Fourstar Connections, Phil Holman was recently invited by the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP) to serve as a presenter at their “Unlocking the Lever for Growth: Tools & Resources for Manufacturers to Grow” event held on the 25th September, 2013 in Lawrence, MA. The focus of the interactive event among various Massachusetts-based manufacturers was to learn key metrics and best practices that have helped these companies successfully grow revenues and profitability. Through the presentation titled “There is no magic bullet, it takes desire for change”, Mr. Holman shared his experience on how he created a transformational model for sustained growth of Fourstar Connections.



“Although it takes a desire to change, change does not come without some risk. To mitigate that risk, and feel empowered to make the necessary changes to grow your business, you need a tool like the “Value Opportunity Profile” (VOP). Using this tool to assess and then balance all the disciplines within your organization gives you the confidence to pull the trigger on change”, according to Phil Holman.



About Fourstar Connections, Inc.

Fourstar Connections Inc. is an entrepreneurial style company with more than 25 years of experience, offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate and define test parameters for New Product Introduction (NPI) and Design for Manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management and manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs, from high mix low volume to low cost regions. Through Fourstar’s strategic Value Added Reseller (VAR) relationships, the company delivers functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance quality. Fourstar’s 28,000 square foot corporate headquarter with state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China. For more information visit www.fourstarconnections.com, or call Pete McGuire, VP of Sales & Marketing, Phone: 978-568-9800 Ext: 818 e-mail: peterM@fourstarconnections.com.



About MassMEP

Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP) provides services that help manufacturers transform and grow their organizations. From workforce strategies to lean training to supply chain management, MassMEP delivers positive, measurable, and sustainable impact on a company’s top and bottom lines. Key programs include Innovation for Growth, Workforce Strategies, Systemic Continuous Improvement, and Value Opportunity Profile. For more information, visit: www.massmep.org .