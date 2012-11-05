Massachusetts Native R.D. Abruzzese Publishes First Novel About Murder and Mystery in Boston

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Publisher Simply Living, LLC is pleased to announce that R.D. Abruzzese, a novelist in the San Francisco Bay area, has released his first novel: The Instrumental Rabbi (A Professor McCauley Mystery).



Mr. Abruzzese is currently promoting The Instrumental Rabbi nationwide.



The novel revolves around a series of serial subway murders which occur in Boston and the efforts of the renowned Northeastern University criminal justice Professor Stuart McCauley as he and his protégé Jenny Smith seek to uncover what lies beneath this series of gruesome murders.



Their investigation leads them from Cambridge across New England to a remote genetic research facility in Easton, CT.



The novel is based in New England with various Massachusetts and Connecticut venues.



The Instrumental Rabbi is available for sale in Kindle and paperback versions on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009RVKL2U and for the Nook on Barnes & Noble http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-instrumental-rabbi-rd-abruzzese/1113526197 website.



As part of the Kindle Direct Publishing Select program, thousands of Amazon Prime Members can borrow and read the first chapter of Mr. Abruzzese's book for free at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B009V0GC0C.



Mr. Abruzzese is a Massachusetts native, currently residing in northern California, and a graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Suffolk University.



More information is available at http://TheInstrumentalRabbi.com.



ISBN-13: 978-1479389032



ISBN-10: 147938903X



ASIN: B009RVKL2U



BISAC: Fiction / Mystery & Detective / General



PRESS CONTACT

R.D. Abruzzese

Email: author@theinstrumentalrabbi.com

Twitter: @RDAbruzzese