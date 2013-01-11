Massachusetts Start-Up Company Enmojo Helping Families Save Money on Home Energy Equipment

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Websites like Priceline and Kayak are widely popular because consumers can get multiple bids quickly and easily from trusted service providers by leveraging the power of the internet. Massachusetts start-up Enmojo has adopted a similar concept to help consumers quickly and conveniently obtain multiple bids on home energy products and installation without having to comb through countless yellow page ads or spending a lot of time on the phone.



Robert Lawless, Co-Founder of Enmojo stated, “When working with homeowners to make their homes more efficient, we recognized a fundamental problem: shopping for home energy products is a nightmare. There is a lack of transparency in pricing and people often end up going with the first provider they speak with without shopping around, leaving them vulnerable to paying too much.”



Enmojo is a centralized website where customers can go to get multiple bids on the home energy equipment they need. Enmojo is free and customers get qualified professionals competing for their business.



Co-Founder Chris Buchanan points out, “We realized that many homeowners were unsure about which programs, rebates and incentives are available to them. So in addition to receiving multiple bids, they will know exactly what they qualify for.”



Home energy systems cost thousands of dollars. A 5-10% difference in price between competitors makes a large impact for families needing to save every penny in a down economy. Enmojo’s free web service is also designed to protect families from unscrupulous or second-rate contractors as well.



“We check certifications and accreditations to make sure only the best professionals are competing for our customer’s business. People can read contractor reviews and ratings from real people.”



Using Enmojo’s service requires just a few steps. Customers go online to http://www.enmojo.com and select the home energy service they need and answer a few simple questions about their project. From there, they will be matched with up to four local experts that can do the job. The customer can then decide which professional they want to use by selecting their bid.



Buchanan goes on to say, “We want our customers to feel confident they are getting the best deal possible. We know how important it is for families to save as much money and time as they can. We’re excited to help local families and business owners in our community.”



When asked about the name “Enmojo”, Lawless smiled and said, “It stands for energy, money and jobs.”



To learn more about Enmojo visit them on the web at: http://www.enmojo.com



