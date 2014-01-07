Massage and Bodywork Therapy Program Available at New Jersey Massage Therapy School

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The Academy of Natural Health Sciences in Woodbridge, New Jersey has recently created a program for massage and bodywork therapy. Getting a massage can be a healing and therapeutic process, whether it is specifically sought after to relieve pain, relax muscles, or just release stress from everyday life. Massage therapy can be a rewarding profession and now residents from around New York City and New Jersey can learn techniques on massage and bodywork therapy.



The program requires 650 hours of classes and hands-on learning. At the Academy of Natural Health Sciences, students will learn massage and bodywork therapy techniques from one of the best massage schools in New Jersey and surrounding area. The massage certification offered at the Academy of Natural Health Sciences is the most complete massage school of its kind and covers Swedish massage, Reflexology, Shiatsu and Medical Massage and much more.



Graduates are eligible for New Jersey State massage licensing with both night classes and day classes available. Students will have classes that include Anatomy and Physiology, Kinesiology and Pathology, Hydrotherapy, Swedish massage, Reflexology, Shiatsu, Medical Massage, and Ethics and Business Practices.



Students are supplied with one textbook and individual course materials and are evaluated through written and hands-on tests.



The night classes are offered in an eight-month night program and day classes are offered in a six-month day program. Students are able to pay tuition in monthly payments and the school has lower cost payment plan options available. Tuition includes books, materials, application and registration fees unlike other institutions.



Approved by the New Jersey Department of Education, the Academy of Natural Health Sciences is a New Jersey State Approved Private Vocational School and graduates are eligible for licensing by the New Jersey State and American Reflexology Certification Board.



Many opportunities can arise when someone becomes a licensed massage therapist. Massage therapists can find work just about anywhere including tourist areas, large cities, small cities, and overseas. The world is at a person’s fingertips with massage therapy and students can begin learning in a nurturing and educational environment at the Academy of Natural Health Sciences.



For more information on the Massage and Bodywork Therapy Program or the Academy of Natural Health Sciences, visit www.anhs-school.com.



Media Contact

Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Phone: 732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net

http://www.anhs-school.com/massage--bodywork-program.html