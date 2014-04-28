Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Recently, Luraco’s “i6S Massage Chair” was featured on NewsWatch as part of its 2014 Consumer Electronic Show Wrap Up, showcasing the hot and hippest technology in the market. For small entrepreneurs, this massage equipment appear costly and might discourage them from starting their own enterprise. However, there is no need to fret! Starting a massage therapy business now costs as little as $6,000.



Registration

In Texas, a $106 ($108 in New York) application fee is charged for a massage therapy licensure, which is valid for two years. Renewal fee costs only a hundred. If one is planning to have a massage facility, there is a massage establishment fee of $300. When operating as a sole proprietor, there is a need to file the Doing the Business As or register with the secretary of state when operating as a limited liability company. The fees will be about $15 and $300, respectively.



Training

Massage therapists are required to be trained and licensed. According to Natural Healers, tuition for massage ranges from $6 to $17, with the average being $9 to $10. Most of them are required to obtain 500 hours of training, which equates to $3,000 to $8,500 plus an additional cost for the table, which is about $500.



Insurance

Various massage associations provide insurance coverage for roughly $200 annually. Massage therapy insurance should include comprehensive general, products liability, personal injury liability, medical expense, sexual abuse liability and damage to premises. Worker’s compensation insurance and commercial auto coverage can also be added.



Equipment and Location

The massage equipment needed will vary depending if one is putting up a facility or just working at home. Interior design, décor, accounting and appointment scheduling software, aromatherapy, gloves, masks, towels, pillow, products for resale, tables and chairs are some important supplies that might be needed plus the cost of travel expenses and laundry. One is expected to spend $1,000 to $5,000 in supplies, furniture and equipment. Commercial space may also vary so this needs to be considered as well.



Advertising

Having a website is very essential in advertising any business. A website can be purchased and maintained for as low as $20 a month. Other advertising materials like business cards, posters, flyers and brochures can be made at home for a minimal cost. Other than that, spending for a year’s supply of marketing materials is about $100 to $1,000.



Putting up a business is a risk. But if one is guided and know what the business is paying for, sowing the money seed and reaping it will be something that one should be looking forward to.



About The Massage Outlet

The Massage Outlet was formed by a massage school owner to serve the needs of the massage school market: its students, staff and alumni. Their goal is to provide trusted products at low prices with great customer service, and to allow massage schools large and small to offer their products to their students, staff and alumni. They know their customers want quality products at affordable prices. They strive every day to make that happen.