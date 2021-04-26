Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Massage Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Massage Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Massage Equipment. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OSIM International Ltd. (Singapore), Xiaomi (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Casada International GmbH (Germany), Earthlite (United states), Kelvin Electric Trading Company Ltd (Hong Kong), Xiamen Comfort Science and Technology Group Company Ltd. (China), BODYFRIEND (United States), Beurer Gmbh (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan) and Human Touch (Unite States).



Definition:

Massage is now considered a mainstream treatment, and physicians and medical practitioners are widely recommending it. It's also known as an all-around wellness programme. Back, neck, and shoulder pain are some of the most common types of pain experienced by people of all ages as a result of bad sleeping positions and work posture. Massage is most helpful to the back, followed by the neck and shoulder areas of the body. Massage therapists are costly and time-consuming due to one-hour appointments. Massage equipment has been built in order to enjoy the advantages of massage at one's leisure. Back massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, leg and foot massagers, eye massagers, and hand-held massagers are all examples of massage equipment. These massagers help to alleviate muscle tension and discomfort, as well as improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, and reduce inflammation. In the coming years, the widespread use of massage devices in the commercial sector is expected to fuel the growth of the massage equipment industry. Salons and spas are among these industrial industries. Professional massage treatments are becoming more common in salons and spas. Massage therapies and treatments are available at the newly opened salons and spas. The growing number of such commercial offerings is expected to increase demand for massage equipment in the commercial sector.This growth is primarily driven by Extensive use of Massage Products in the Commercial Sectors, Growing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles and Involves Various Health benefits.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Massage Equipment Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Extensive use of Massage Products in the Commercial Sectors

- Growing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles

- Involves Various Health benefits



Market Trend

- Mechanical Muscle Massager for Athletes



Restraints

- High Cost of Products



Opportunities

Rising Number of Private Spas in the Hospitality Sector and Increasing Preference of People for Massage Therapy at Home



The Global Massage Equipment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Chairs & Sofas, Back massagers, Pillows, Neck and Shoulder Massagers, Leg Massagers, Hand Massagers, Others), Operation Type (Electric Massage Equipment, Non-Electric Massage Equipment), Distribution Channel (Wholesalers and Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores), End-Use (Personal, Commercial)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



