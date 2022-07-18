Massage Escape Offers Hot Stone Massage in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2022 -- Massage Escape is a new massage service in Colombus, Ohio, that offers a variety of services such as Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, and hot stone massage. The company was founded by Mindy Chen, who is an experienced and licensed massage therapist. She started the business to provide an affordable and relaxing experience for her clients. All of the therapists at Massage Escape are highly skilled and have years of experience.



In response to a query regarding their hot stone massage service, Massage Escape's spokesperson said. "Hot stones are applied to a specific body part during a hot stone massage to relax the muscles, relieve stress, increase circulation, and boost metabolism. Here at Massage Escape, our hot stone massage specialist employs flat, warm basalt stones with a smooth surface to soothe sore muscles and repair the body as a whole."



Massage Escape has announced that they are now offering a new walk-in massage service for those in Colombus, Ohio. The company has made it easy for customers to get the relaxation they need by making appointments available on a first-come, first-served basis. Massage Escape is committed to providing the highest quality of care and aims to make its clients feel comfortable and relaxed, so if you are looking to get a walk-in massage, you should consider massage Escape as a top choice.



The spokesperson further added. "To encourage deeper muscular relaxation, the stones are put on the spine, in the palms, on the legs, or in the space between the toes. To ensure that the client receives the full advantages of a hot stone massage, the skilled therapist employs a variety of methods including lengthy strokes, kneading, tapping, and circular motions."



Massage Escape has the best therapists who clean the basalt stones thoroughly before heating them to the precise temperature range, which is often between 120 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, after using traditional Swedish massage to warm up your body, the hot stones are placed on various acupressure points on your body, including the spine, abdomen, hands, palms, feet, and legs. These stones heal pain, detoxify your body, and warm and relax you. Those who are looking to get a hot stone massage should consider massage Escape as their top choice.



About Massage Escape

Mindy Chen, the company's founder, started Massage Escape to do a top-tier service that offers massage in Columbus Ohio, affordable and available to everyone. They are therefore accessible every day of the week. The company can handle appointments as well as walk-in customers. At Massage Escape, a full hour of massage therapy is competitively priced. There are no additional costs for the various massage techniques. Each therapist is required to have at least 1,000 hours of professional massage expertise and to pass a personal exam given by the founder.



Contact Info.



Massage-Escape

5949 E Main St.,

Columbus, OH 43213, USA

Phone: 614-868-3336

Email- massageescapecolumbus@gmail.com

Website- https://www.massage-escape.net/