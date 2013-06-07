Massage Green Announces Becoming the Official Massage Clinic of the Detroit Tigers

Rancho Cucamonga, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Massage Green is proud to announce recently becoming the official massage clinic for the Major League Baseball Team – The Detroit Tigers. Massage Green is a nationwide franchise that offers anyone the unique opportunity to experience a soothing and relaxing massage at an affordable price. The company proudly offers massage therapy that is intended to fit within virtually any budget and work with almost any busy schedule. The main goal of Massage Green is to provide a soothing massage experience that becomes a regular and routine part of a healthy lifestyle.



Affordability, convenience and availability make Massage Green a clear choice when searching for a healthy and soothing massage. With over 350 store locations in development around the country Massage Green has highly trained staff that understand the finer details of soothing and healing massage techniques. Massage services include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, postnatal and prenatal massage, hot stone massage, aromatherapy massage, as well as reflexology and Reiki type massage services. A long list of services goes on to include trigger point therapy, corporate massage, chair massage and cranial sacral.



With a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the newest Massage Green location in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, the company is poised for continued growth based on an ever-increasing demand for affordable massage. This highly anticipated grand opening event was attended by a variety of city officials including members of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and even gold medalist and world record holder Ron Brown of the National Football League. Other well-known figures in attendance included state and US Senators and Representatives as well as other local massage therapy owners in the area.



Affordable luxury for everyone is the ultimate goal of this cutting edge concept being delivered by Massage Green. A core intention of Massage Green is to continue expanding its number of outlets as a way to make affordable massage available to everyone. Massage Green is striving to develop franchises around the country that focus on green building techniques and green daily operations. The recent and exciting development of becoming the official massage clinic for one of Major League baseball’s well-known teams – The Detroit Tigers is one more example of how Massage Green is leading the way in affordable and healthy massage services.



