Massage & Reflexology of Delaware Receives Acknowledgment from the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Massage & Reflexology of Delaware’s therapists have been offering massage therapy in Delaware to clients for over twenty years. The company is pleased to announce that they have received acknowledgment from the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork (NCBTMB.) In fact, they have been certified as a “Center of Excellence,” which means they have received the highest amount of recognition in the massage profession, and are able to consistently demonstrate safe and ethical practices at all times.



Not only has Massage & Reflexology of Delaware been certified by the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, but most recently, Terry has been used as a massage therapy resource in articles and advertisements in “Metro Kids” magazine and “Massage” magazine, an industry standard in education and information for the massage therapy profession. Terry Meyer, owner and founder of the company, attributes the success of Massage & Reflexology of Delaware to having consistently dedicated herself to providing her clients with knowledgeable, compassionate therapists, effective therapy treatment, comfort, and satisfaction they should expect from a company that has an over twenty-year track record of success in the industry.



At Massage & Reflexology of Delaware, those who inquire about their services will find that maintaining a patient’s comfort and satisfaction and attaining results for their clients as being their main goals. Just one look at the testimonials page on their website will have anyone convinced about just how much Mrs. Meyer and her staff has helped many people since Massage & Reflexology of Delaware came to fruition over twenty years ago. People who are interested in their services can either call the company at 302-633-4035, or visit their website www.MassageandReflexologyofDelaware.com, and fill out a contact form. The company also invites those who have any questions, comments, or concerns about massage therapy in general to call their offices for more information.



About Massage & Reflexology of Delaware

Massage & Reflexology of Delaware was opened over twenty years ago by current owner and founder, Terry Mayer. Massage & Reflexology of Delaware is also the sole massage practice in the state of Delaware to have been certified as a “Center of Excellence” in massage and bodywork. Some of massage techniques they offer includes but are not limited deep tissue, corrective massage therapy, injury rehabilitation, wellness massage and foot reflexology.