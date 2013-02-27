Massage Therapy in Markham Offers Outstanding Health Care Services

Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Access Rehab provides health care services to patients and people who are in need of treatments, diagnostic, medications, laboratory work and more.



Finding a reliable and reputable rehabilitation center for people who are suffering from an injury from any vehicular or work related accidents is often quite difficult because few facilities offer complete health services.



The goal of Access Rehab, a full service rehabilitation center located in Ontario, Canada, is to provide the best rehabilitation and physiotherapy care to all ages to Ontario citizens.



Their services include treatments services like physiotherapy, massage therapy, chiropractic treatment, Orthotics, acupuncture, chronic pain management, in-house rehabilitation services and more. They also offer specialty services like psychiatry treatments, neurological evaluations, orthopaedic assessments, social assessments, urology evaluations and more. Apart from treatments and specialty services Access Rehab offers diagnostic services such as X-ray, bone scan, ultrasound, MRI, CT scan and more. They also offer assessment services like In-House ADL assessments, pre-claim medical examination, counselling and more. Other health care services include corporate services like injury prevention, safety and health seminars and all other health care services.



Contact Info:

Company: Access Rehab

Contact: Bradley Saltz, MscPT

Address:

7800 Kennedy Road, Suite 305

Markham, Ontario L3R 2C7

Telephone: (416)987-8092

Email: info@accessrehab.ca

Website: www.accessrehab.ca