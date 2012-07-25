Massage Therapy Marketplace Explains Why Massage Should Be Used Consistently Moving Forward

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- This season presents many opportunities to be physically active, from swimming to hiking to biking to competitive games. As such, summer offers plenty of opportunities to acquire muscle aches.



Massage Therapy Marketplace, an online resource for back massage techniques, told readers to include massage in their physical activity plans this season.



"Everyone knows that it is important to eat healthy and participate in exercise with proper form. However, it is extremely important to allow the body to recover. One way to accomplish this is via massage therapy. Also, many individuals probably share the same goal of improving their performance and flexibility. This can be accomplished via massage as well,” said Massage Therapy Marketplace creator K. Chatman.



To get the most out of a massage, it is important to set an appointment only with an insured, licensed therapist. This therapist should hold the appropriate licenses and participate in establishments that are authentic; i.e. actually generating business from administering legal massages.



“Individuals should utilize the user generated content online to acquire recommendations for potential massage practitioners. It is also important to seek feedback and suggestions from relatives and acquaintances, if feasible. The key here is to conduct your homework to minimize your risk and maximize your benefits of this form of therapy,” Mr. Chatman said.



Before each session it is important to orient the therapist beforehand of any previous and recent health-related injuries. Thus, the masseur can adjust, if not call off, the treatment based off of the disease, injury, surgery, and/or other conditions shared. For example, the masseur can set aside oils that could trigger allergies.



“If at any point during the massage you sense pain, notify the masseur. Massages, for the most part, should not hurt too much. It is also important to let the massage professional know the areas targeted and/or techniques utilized you enjoyed. Otherwise, you are expected to surrender yourself to the moment by breathing and relaxing to maximize the gains from a massage,” K.A. Chatman concluded.



About Massage Therapy Marketplace

Massage Therapy Marketplace is an online destination that promotes the use of various forms of massage therapy.