Massage Training Plus Announces Free Online Lessons for Members

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Massage Training Plus, a massage training membership site recently announced a series of short online lessons for members, and they are completely free. Massage Training Plus is a website that helps licensed and registered massage therapists, as well as energy medicine practitioners improve their practice through continuing education, practical skills and business training. Site owner Alvin Brown created the website to help others along the process of becoming expert massage therapists and drew on his own experience getting trained in the field.



The Massage Training Plus website tells Alvin’s story and lets him relate to other the secrets he learned to make him a more effective massage therapist. Alvin Brown turned to massage therapy after graduating high school and bouncing between several odd jobs. It was during a boxing trip to Cuba that Alvin witnessed a massage therapist working on members of the Cuban boxing team.



Upon returning from Cuba, Alvin enrolled in a massage therapy program and began his career as a massage therapist. Over time he absorbed all the information available about massage therapy, so much so that he was in information overload. It was then that he discovered the secrets to integrating all the techniques he had learned about to take his massage therapy business to the next level. The Massage Training Plus website is devoted to sharing this knowledge with other massage therapists.



Visitors to the website will find more about Alvin’s story but more important, they will be able to become members of Alvin’s massage therapy training program. Once they become members they are able to access informative and free training videos, learn the importance of the treatment journal, engage in the “massage forum” to share ideas with other massage professionals, and much more. The website even offers visitors a list of recommended readings that guide them on the path to better massage therapy techniques. Those interested in learning more about the Massage Therapy Plus membership program or Alvin Brown can visit the website and start learning today.



About Massage Training Plus

Massage Training Plus (MTP) was created with two primary goals in mind:



First, there is the action of raising the awareness of the vast skills and knowledge of those who participate in the healing art of therapeutic massage, holistic healing, and bodywork.



Second, is to offer an integrated approach to the treatment of the soft tissues of the body. This goal is achieved through education, coaching, instructional videos and downloadable education materials, ongoing webinars and teleseminars from leaders and practitioners in the field of healing arts, idea sharing, and live seminars.



The goal of this site is multi-purpose, and these include:



- Provide effective and completely applicable techniques to jump-start your practice RIGHT NOW!

- Provide education and business development coaching to those individuals who desire to get as much out of their practice as they envisioned before entering the field and becoming disillusioned by the day-to-day struggle to survive.

- Provide a community where therapist can be inspired and motivated to grow.

- Introduce tips and proven methods to increase your client load and create raving fans!



These are the goals and mission of the MTP project, and we welcome feedback and advice on how we can serve you better.



Contact Details:

Company Name: Massage Training Plus

Email: AlvinB ;

Address: 1128 Kingston Rd Pickering, Ont. L1T 1B4

Website: http://massagetrainingplus.com/