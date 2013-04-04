Massage Training Plus Offers Services to Help Enhance Massage Therapists' Services

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Massage Training Plus offers licensed and registered massage therapists improve and grow their practice by continuing education, furthering practical skills, and providing business training. Massage therapists have been known to greatly increase their income with the implementation of the resources shared through Massage Training Plus.



The information featured on Massage Training Plus is not only helpful for massage therapists, but for acupuncturists and other holistic practitioners as well. Massage Training Plus was created with two major goals in mind: the first is to raise awareness of the vast skills and knowledge of those who participate in the healing art of therapeutic massage, holistic healing, and bodywork.



The second goal is to offer an integrated approach to the treatment of the soft tissues of the body. This is achieved through Massage Training Plus’ education, coaching, instructional videos, downloadable education materials, ongoing webinars, and teleseminars from leaders and practitioners in the field of healing arts, idea sharing, and live seminars.



Interested practitioners can get started with Massage Training Plus right away through their online memberships. Get started now with an Associate Membership, which is free of charge! It allows people to “try before they buy” in order to ensure that the services offered by Massage Training Plus are right for them. The Associate Membership will get them free access to the site, massage forum, weekly special newsletters catered just for the member, weakly articles and short manuals, free e-books and technical manuals, and access to monthly webinars and teleseminars. For those who love the Associate Membership, they can upgrade to the Gold Membership to receive even more resources and benefits.



To learn more about Massage Training Plus, visit them online at www.massagetrainingplus.com. To contact the company, email them directly at alvinb@massagetrainingplus.com .



The goal of this site is multi-purpose, and these include:



- Provide effective and completely applicable techniques to jump-start your practice RIGHT NOW!

- Provide education and business development coaching to those individuals who desire to get as much out of their practice as they envisioned before entering the field and becoming disillusioned by the day-to-day struggle to survive.

- Provide a community where therapist can be inspired and motivated to grow.

- Introduce tips and proven methods to increase your client load and create raving fans!



These are the goals and mission of the MTP project, and we welcome feedback and advice on how we can serve you better.



Contact Details:

Company Name: Massage Training Plus

Email: AlvinB; massagetrainingplus@gmail.com

Address: 1128 Kingston Rd Pickering, Ont. L1T 1B4

Website: http://massagetrainingplus.com/